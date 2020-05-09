Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Trading 11% Higher

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s share price traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 1,201,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,570,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $253.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 400,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $61,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 160,188 shares of company stock worth $182,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 136,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 644,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

