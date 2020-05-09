Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 8,124,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

