Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. The stock has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

