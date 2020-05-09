Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 136,518 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $134,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

