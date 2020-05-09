Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $28.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.25 to $28.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 179.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

