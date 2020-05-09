Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.31.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

PAYC traded up $3.21 on Monday, reaching $272.03. The company had a trading volume of 672,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.49. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

