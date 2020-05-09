PCCW Ltd (PCCWY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28 on June 16th

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.