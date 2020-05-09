PCCW Ltd (PCCWY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28 on June 16th

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
PCCW Company Profile
