Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 15.4% Higher

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.18, 17,096,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 7,241,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

