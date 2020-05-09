Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 218,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 368.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,818,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

