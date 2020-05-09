Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up about 12.9% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $36,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pinduoduo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 113,801 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $366,109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pinduoduo by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 583,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

PDD stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 7,392,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $55.12.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.