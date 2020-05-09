Piper Sandler Raises Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $18.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 372,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,096. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of 522.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,213,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 771.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 550,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 487,084 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 244,499 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.