Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,466. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.