PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 6,193,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

