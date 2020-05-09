Private Vista LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Vista LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. The company has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.