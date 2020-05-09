Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 464,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Progress Software by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.