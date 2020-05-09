Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 464,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,886. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

