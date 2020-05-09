Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 464,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,886. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 71.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.