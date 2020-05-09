Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Trading 7.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $132.40, 814,387 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 675,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.06.

The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,020 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 380,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.64.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

