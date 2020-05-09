Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-$3.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 1,306,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

