Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Receives $26.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.76. 2,818,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

