RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RTLLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$473.02 during trading on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $437.25 and a 12 month high of $799.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.49.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

