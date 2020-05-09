RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RTLLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$473.02 during trading on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $437.25 and a 12 month high of $799.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.49.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit