Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €450.00 by Warburg Research

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €450.00 ($523.26) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($550.00) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($500.00) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €479.00 ($556.98).

Shares of FRA RAA traded up €15.20 ($17.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €450.20 ($523.49). 19,865 shares of the company were exchanged. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €464.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €624.31.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

