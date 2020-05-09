RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, RED has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a total market capitalization of $295,111.91 and approximately $3,291.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00495756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001977 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

