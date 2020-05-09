Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of RLMD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,310,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,919,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit