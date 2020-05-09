Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of RLMD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,310,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,919,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

