RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Trading 8.3% Higher

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.37, 2,720,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,638,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,906,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 342,290 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,575,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 240,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

