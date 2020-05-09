Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROBO. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 178,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 382,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

