Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €430.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of several other reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) price objective on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €479.00 ($556.98).

Shares of RAA stock traded up €15.20 ($17.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €450.20 ($523.49). The stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €464.72 and its 200 day moving average is €624.31.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

