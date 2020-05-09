SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.86. 689,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $199.22 and a 52 week high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

