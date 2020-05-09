SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.53.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $199.22 and a 52 week high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

