Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $170,920.04 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Scala has a total market cap of $170,920.04 and approximately $1,552.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last week, Scala has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

