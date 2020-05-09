Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,005 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 3.0% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $180,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. 2,825,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $242.40. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

