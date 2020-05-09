Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328,047 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $67,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

