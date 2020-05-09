Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.21% of Target worth $96,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

