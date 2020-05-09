Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $103.70 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,166 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.7% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $103,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 4,207,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

