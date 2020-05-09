Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of ConocoPhillips worth $94,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,974,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

