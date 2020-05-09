Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 280.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353,014 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,285,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. 20,445,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

