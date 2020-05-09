Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 501,244 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,079,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 501,244 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $94,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

