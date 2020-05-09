Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 81,022 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,022 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $51,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.91. 1,629,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,944. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

