Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.05% of PPL worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PPL by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in PPL by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

PPL traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $26.11. 6,193,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,999. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

