Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,737 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,160,000 after buying an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,752,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after buying an additional 114,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 559,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

