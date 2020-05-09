Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811,196 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 1.90% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $329,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,857,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,799. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

