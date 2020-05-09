Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.17. 492,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,835. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36.

