SelfSell 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,992.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $39,872.25 and approximately $3,992.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00028866 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

