Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.27, approximately 732,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 278,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The firm has a market cap of $332.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 198,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

