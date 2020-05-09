Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.27, approximately 732,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 278,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The firm has a market cap of $332.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 198,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit