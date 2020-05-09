Sherritt International’s (SMIZF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherritt International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24.

