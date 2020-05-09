Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $21.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.68. 491,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.39. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

