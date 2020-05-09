SHIELD One Day Volume Tops $1,336.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 99.3% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $287,510.02 and $1,336.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,719.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.26 or 0.02194091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.02794598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00495756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00656336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00073488 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00469589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

