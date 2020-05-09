Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $21.95, 159,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 207,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $341.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,782,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.