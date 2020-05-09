SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $22.00

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

SI-Bone stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 81,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,443. The company has a market cap of $490.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-Bone by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 122,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SI-Bone by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SI-Bone by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

