Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit