Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

